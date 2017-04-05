Ciaran Morgan, M0XTD, and the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) UK Team were awarded the Louis Varney Cup on April 22 at the RSGB 90th Annual General Meeting in Cardiff, Wales. RSGB recognized Morgan and the ARISS-UK team for advances in space communications. Accepting the trophy were Graham Shirville, G3VZV; Noel Matthews, G8GTZ, and John Cariss, G7ACD.

The award’s namesake, Louis Varney, G5RV, was the inventor of the world-famous G5RV antenna and an RSGB member for 74 years. Varney died in 2000.

Morgan and the ARISS-UK team have also been fundraising on behalf of ARISS.