The Caribbean Emergency and Weather Net (CEWN) has been providing round-the-clock coverage during the La Soufriere volcanic eruption on the island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Several neighboring islands are also being affected by the disaster. When responding to disasters and emergencies such as this, the CEWN utilizes 3.185 MHz LSB and 7.188 MHz LSB. CEWN is requesting that radio amateurs not involved in the volcano response to keep these frequencies clear. — Thanks to Ira Harris, VP2EIH