Hon. Clifford Ahrens, K0CA, passed away on May 22, 2024. He served as Vice Director and Director of the ARRL Midwest Division. He was a Life Member of ARRL and the Hannibal Amateur Radio Club, and held an Extra-class amateur radio license.

In 1991 Ahrens was appointed by then-Missouri Governor John Ashcroft to the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Eastern District, where he also served one term as Chief Judge.

Longtime friend and current ARRL Midwest Director Arthur Zygielbaum, K0AIZ, said Ahrens’ death is a great loss for amateur radio. “He was kind, always available to give advice, and was proud of the hobby,” said Zygielbaum.

Former ARRL Midwest Division Vice Director Roderick Blocksome, K0DAS, first met Ahrens in early 2000. “Being a judge, he was very deliberate about considering all of the issues and applying decisions with a high degree of integrity” said Blocksome.

Services for Ahrens will be held Friday, May 31 at the Holy Family Church in Hannibal, Missouri.