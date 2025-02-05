We’re just two weeks away from Dayton Hamvention®, held May 16 – 18, 2025 in Xenia, Ohio. ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® invites all radio amateurs attending Hamvention to stop in to our large exhibit area. We’ll be located in our usual spot, in the Tesla Building.

As we all enjoy the peak of Solar Cycle 25, there’s never been a better time to step up your radiosport game. The ARRL Radiosport Forum this year is entitled “Level Up!” and is scheduled for Sunday from 10:30 – 11:30 AM in Forum Room 2.

ARRL Radiosport leaders will share an update on 2025 contests, award hunting, and other radiosport activities like the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) 100th anniversary activity and 2025 ARRL Field Day (June 28 – 29). Also learn how to find a contest club in your area to get a seat on a winning team.

There are many other ARRL-sponsored forums at Hamvention. Find more information at www.arrl.org/expo. Get tickets for Hamvention at www.hamvention.org.