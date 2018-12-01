Maxim Memorial Station W1AW will host a group that will take part in Winter Field Day later this month. Sponsored by the Winter Field Day Association (WFDA), Winter Field Day will take place over the January 27-28 weekend, and it can be an opportune time to prep for ARRL Field Day in June.

“Assuming the weather holds out, a group of hams will be here the last weekend of January to operate W1AW in the Winter Field Day,” W1AW Station Manager Joe Carcia, NJ1Q, said this week. Headed by Frank Gitto, KA5VVI, the group will consist of members of the Warren County Amateur Radio Club (W2WCR) in New York. Gitto said the club is hoping to have an even dozen members at W1AW, operating in shifts of six. Carcia said the Warren County ARC operators will avoid the harsh elements and operate from indoors at W1AW, in the “home” station category.

According to the WFDA website, the Winter Field Day Association “is a dedicated group of Amateur Radio operators who believe that emergency communication in a winter environment is just as important as the preparations and practice that is done each summer, but with some additional unique operational concerns.” The WFDA said it believes that maintaining operational skills “should not be limited to fair-weather scenarios.”

For the hardier within the Amateur Radio ranks, Winter Field Day is an excuse to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors, and — let’s face it — it’s not cold and snowy everywhere during the winter. Gitto said that some Warren County ARC members will be operating WFD from Indian Lake, New York, using special event call sign W2C.

The event, which got its start in 2007, is not restricted to North America. All Amateur Radio operators around the world are invited to participate, and there are three entry categories — indoor, outdoor, and home. The rules are similar to those for ARRL Field Day. Operation will take place on all HF bands except 12, 17, 30, and 60 meters, as well as on VHF, UHF, and satellite. The event runs 24 hours. US and Canadian stations exchange call sign, operating category, and ARRL or RAC section.

The WFDA encourages both group and solo operation. As the WFDA says on its Facebook page, “The object is winter fun!”