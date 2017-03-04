Club Log has become the first logging service to achieve Trusted Partner™ status for Logbook of the World® (LoTW), ARRL and Club Log have announced. Radio amateurs holding LoTW “callsign certificates” who have uploaded logs to Club Log now can readily cross-post them to the highly secure LoTW —world’s largest repository for confirming Amateur Radio contacts.

The Trusted Partner program defines the requirements for an online service to store user credentials with acceptable security. All LoTW users, whether or not they work through Club Log as a Trusted Partner, are responsible for ensuring the security of their credentials. Individuals who rely on a Trusted Partner site for security have met the requirement to keep LoTW their credentials secure. Users who allow their callsign certificates to be compromised or who knowingly exploit compromised credentials may lose the privilege of using LoTW and participating in ARRL-sponsored award programs.

Club Log has implemented security at the level required by the Trusted Partner program, as verified by ARRL’s Information Technology Department. Trusted Partners are re-verified periodically to remain in the program. More information on technical specifications and on current Trusted Partner program members is available on the ARRL website.

Other logging sites are invited to join the program by implementing the Trusted Partner standard.