The Amateur Radio Newsline Amateur Radio Club, WA6ITF, has adopted the call sign of Newsline cofounder Bill Pasternak, who died in 2015. Pasternak was a familiar voice in Amateur Radio news media, and a frequent presence at hamfests and conventions. He and Jim Hendershot, WA6VQP, established the Amateur Radio Newsline™(initially The Westlink Report) ham radio newscast. Pasternak served as Newsline’s managing editor and occasional newscaster for the program. In an announcement, the club said it wanted to honor Pasternak by putting his call sign back on the air.