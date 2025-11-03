Momentum is building for ARRL’s Ham Radio Open House — an amateur radio event for clubs to put their most technological foot forward and show the public the true modern state of amateur radio. The events are to be held in April across the United States, on or close to World Amateur Radio Day (WARD) on April 18. This year’s WARD commemorates 100 years of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU).

The goal for participation is 50 clubs in 50 states – but the more the merrier. ARRL is working with Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI and SciStarter to promote the event as part of April being Citizen Science Month.

“We’ve had a lot of clubs express interest and commitment to be a part of Ham Radio Open House,” said ARRL Public Relations and Outreach Manager Sierra Harrop, W5DX. “Thanks to some great volunteer outreach efforts, clubs are seeing the value of showing off the true current state of amateur radio,” she said.

Many other clubs in overlapping hobbies are being engaged. Several astronomy clubs have agreed to partner with local ham clubs to co-host the event.

A public information training workshop will be held for ARRL Public Information Coordinators, Public Information Officers, Section Managers, club leaders, and others with an interest in hosting and promoting an ARRL Ham Radio Open House. The live, interactive, webinar is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 8:30 PM Eastern / 5:30 PM Pacific. Look for a registration link next week.

Plan your Ham Radio Open House in April using the resources and tips at www.arrl.org/world-amateur-radio-day.