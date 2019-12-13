The ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative has announced plaque winners from the 2018 and 2019 rounds of the Collegiate QSO Party. They are:

K4FAU Florida Atlantic University Amateur Radio Club, 2018 First Place, High Power; W0QQQ Amateur Radio Club at Kansas State University, 2018 Second Place, High Power; W0YQ University of Colorado Boulder Amateur Radio Club, 2018 First Place, Low Power; W0EEE Missouri S&T Amateur Radio Club, 2018 Second Place, Low Power; K1EEE, Michael R. Rancourt, 2018 First Place, Employee, High Power; W4ATL, Sherman Banks, 2018 First Place, Alumni, High Power; W2RS, Ray Soifer, 2018 First Place, Alumni, Low Power; N8FM, Frank Maynard, 2018 Second Place, Alumni, Low Power; K4VBM, Robert G. Hensey, Jr., 2018 First Place, Individual, Low Power; N1SOH, Ethan Handwerker, 2018 Second Place, Individual, Low Power, and 2019 First Place, Individual (Ops N1SOH, W1FM).

W1RMC Middlebury College Amateur Radio Club, 2019 First Place, High Power; W8LT Student Radio Club of The Ohio State University, 2019 First Place, Low Power, and KN4WZX Augusta University Amateur Radio Club, 2019 Second Place, Low Power. Thanks to organizers Andy Milluzzi, KK4LWR, and Tony Milluzzi, KD8RTT. The plaques are sponsored by ARRL and the W1YSM Snyder Family Collegiate Amateur Radio Endowment Fund, established in 2017.

The Collegiate QSO Party will return in September 2020.