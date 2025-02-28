In late January 2025, 17 students and staff members from Las Animas High School (LAHS) in Colorado visited the Deep Space Exploration Society Radio Telescope (DSES) located at the Plishner Radio Astronomy and Space Sciences Center near Haswell, Colorado. They also got an introduction to amateur radio.

“This first field trip visit of high school students reflected the dreams of Michael Lowe, former DSES board president, who sought to create a center for radio astronomy and space science education in southeast Colorado,” said DSES President Myron Babcock, KL7YY. Since 2009, society members have devoted hundreds of hours to rebuilding the Plishner site. In 2024, a grant from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) provided funds to complete a new building suitable for hosting groups.

DSES board member Ray Uberecken, AAØL, and DSES member Roger Oakey, W3MIX, showed students how the big dish was controlled to track and focus on deep space objects as Earth revolves. DSES Vice President Bill Miller, KCØFHN, gave an overview of the organization's history and the years of effort required to revive the 60-foot-diameter radio telescope. He introduced radio astronomy and some of the studies DSES members have conducted since restoring the telescope, including detecting pulsars and masers, observing solar and planetary radio emissions, and mapping the hydrogen line to show which galaxies are moving toward or away from Earth.

Students braved intense winds and cold to venture to the underground bunker location of the DSES amateur radio station, KØPRT. Board member Paul Sobon, NOØT, demonstrated how long-distance contacts are made using high-frequency (HF) transceivers. Under his supervision, several students learned to call CQ. Unfortunately, because band conditions were poor, no student got a response. Later, Sobon was able contact a radio amateur in the Canary Islands, and students observed two-way HF radio communication between stations over 5,000 miles apart.

About half the students who visited the site will participate in this year's Colorado Science Olympiad competition. Jennifer Pointon, Science Olympiad coach and LAHS counselor, said she wanted students to see the Plishner facilities and learn how DSES can provide opportunities for research and mentorship in astronomy, radio, electronics, and engineering.

The Deep Space Exploration Society is an all-volunteer group united by love for science, exploration, and learning about space. Its members include engineers (software, radio, electrical), professors, pilots, business owners, military veterans, construction workers, truck drivers, and amateur radio operators. DSES welcomes new members. Student membership is free.