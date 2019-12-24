Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) will support slow-scan television (SSTV) transmissions worldwide in memory of cosmonauts Alexei Leonov, Valery Bykovsky, and Sigmund Jaehn. Transmissions are scheduled to start at 1100 UTC on December 28 and continuing until 1820 on January 1. Transmissions will take place on 145.800 MHz and in the PD 120 format, using the call sign RS0ISS. The Polish ARISS Team has prepared an award for participants in the SSTV experiment. — Thanks to Gaston Bertels, ON4WF