The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is seeking feedback on proposed updates to the National Emergency Communications Plan (NECP) — the nation’s strategic plan to improve emergency communications. The NECP was last revised in 2014. To file comments, download and complete “2019 Draft NECP Comment Submission Form” on the NECP page and submit it by Friday, March 22.

The updated NECP aligns with the Communications and Information Management component in the National Incident Management System (NIMS).

“Volunteer emergency communications operators and groups using Amateur Radio have been providing backup communications to event planners, public safety officials, and emergency managers at all levels of government for nearly 100 years,” the draft plan said. “….Today, nearly all the states and territories have incorporated some level of participation by Amateur Radio auxiliary communication operators into their Tactical Interoperable Communications Plans and Statewide Communication Interoperability Plans, allowing them to quickly integrate the operators into response efforts.” — Thanks to The ARES E-Letter