The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) have invited comments regarding a new Monument Management Plan for the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument (KH1, KH3, KH5, and KH9).

The monument encompasses approximately 495,200 square miles in the central Pacific Ocean. It includes seven islands and atolls: Baker, Howland, and Jarvis islands; Johnston, Wake, and Palmyra atolls, as well as the Kingman Reef.

Don Greenbaum, N1DG, serves as the appointed Citizen-at-Large Representative for the NOAA/USFWS Community Group, providing input on drafting the new management plan. This notice is the result of 2 years of drafting that plan, with input from NOAA, USFWS, and the Community Group participants.