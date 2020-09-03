Communications Academy 2020 in Seattle has been Cancelled
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak and upon advice from the Washington State Department of Health, Communications Academy 2020, due to be held in Seattle April 24 – 26, has been cancelled. “We are taking this precaution to protect the health and safety of all our attendees,” the announcement said. Those who have already registered will automatically receive a full refund. — Thanks to ARRL Northwestern Division Vice Director Mark Tharp, KB7HDX
Back