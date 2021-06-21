Day Mode Pacific Mountain Central Eastern UTC FRIDAY CW 5:00 PM 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 8:00 PM 0000 (Sat) Digital 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM 0100 Phone 6:45 PM 7:45 PM 8:45 PM 9:45 PM 0145 CW 8:00 PM 9:00 PM 10:00 PM 11:00 PM 0300 SATURDAY CW 7:00 AM 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 1400 Phone 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 1500 CW 5:00 PM 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 8:00 PM 0000 (Sun) Digital 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM 0100 Phone 6:45 PM 7:45 PM 8:45 PM 9:45 PM 0145 SUNDAY CW 7:00 AM 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 1400 Phone 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 1500 Digital 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 12:00 PM 1600

W1AW will operate on its regularly published frequencies.

CW frequencies are 1.8025, 3.5815, 7.0475, 14.0475, 18.0975, 21.0675, 28.0675, 50.350, and 147.555 MHz.

Digital frequencies are 3.5975, 7.095, 14.095, 18.1025, 21.095, 28.095, 50.350, and 147.555 MHz.

Phone frequencies are 1.855, 3.990, 7.290, 14.290, 18.160, 21.390, 28.590, 50.350, and 147.555 MHz.

During Field Day weekend, W1AW will transmit the Field Day bulletin using 45.45-baud Baudot, PSK31 in BPSK mode and MFSK16 in this order.

Please note the Field Day bulletin will not be sent out via EchoLink.

In addition, on Friday local, June 25, 2021, the digital version of the Field Day bulletin sent at 9 PM EDT (0100 UTC) will be transmitted using BPSK31, Baudot, and MFSK16 in this order, as time allows.

The regular digital mode lineup of Baudot, BPSK31, and MFSK16 will be used during Field Day weekend.

Please note that West Coast ARRL Qualifying Run station K9JM is again slated to transmit the CW and Digital versions of the 2021 W1AW Field Day Bulletin.

The West Coast 2021 Field Day Bulletin schedule is as follows:

CW

On Saturday, June 26, the CW version will be transmitted at 7:30 AM PDT (1430 UTC). On Saturday evening, the CW version will be transmitted at 5:30 PM PDT (Sunday, June 27, at 0030 UTC).

On Sunday, June 27, the CW version of the bulletin will be transmitted at 7:30 AM PDT (1430 UTC). The CW frequencies are 3581.5 kHz and 7047.5 kHz. The CW speed is 18 WPM.

Digital

On Saturday, June 26, the Digital version will be transmitted on 7095 kHz using BPSK31 at 6:30 PM PDT (Sunday, June 27, at 0130 UTC) and using MFSK16 at 6:40 PM PDT (0140 UTC).

On Sunday, June 27, the Digital version will be transmitted on 3597.5 kHz using BPSK31 at 9:30 AM PDT (Sunday, June 27, at 1630.

UTC) and using MSFK16 at 9:40 AM PDT (1640 UTC).

Any additional transmissions or changes in the schedule will be posted on the ARRL Field Day website.