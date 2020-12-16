Several radio propagation experts will share their knowledge during a Propagation Summit via Zoom, sponsored by Contest University (CTU). The event is scheduled for January 23, 2021. The presentation schedule includes:

“Update on the Personal Space Weather Station Project and HamSCI Activities for 2021” with Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF, at 11 AM EST (1600 UTC)

“Solar Cycle 25 Predictions and Progress” with Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA, at noon (1700 UTC)

"Maximizing Performance of HF Antennas with Irregular Terrain" with Jim Breakall, WA3FET, at 1 PM EST (1800 UTC)

“HF Ionospheric Propagation” with Frank Donovan, W3LPL, at 2 PM EST (1900 UTC).

Registration is free. An Icom IC-705 will be raffled off as a “door” prize. The winner must be present on Zoom to win. — Thanks to CTU Chair Tim Duffy, K3LR