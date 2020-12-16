Contest University to Host Propagation Summit
Several radio propagation experts will share their knowledge during a Propagation Summit via Zoom, sponsored by Contest University (CTU). The event is scheduled for January 23, 2021. The presentation schedule includes:
- “Update on the Personal Space Weather Station Project and HamSCI Activities for 2021” with Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF, at 11 AM EST (1600 UTC)
- “Solar Cycle 25 Predictions and Progress” with Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA, at noon (1700 UTC)
- “Maximizing Performance of HF Antennas with Irregular Terrain” with Jim Breakall, WA3FET, at 1 PM EST (1800 UTC)
- “HF Ionospheric Propagation” with Frank Donovan, W3LPL, at 2 PM EST (1900 UTC).
Registration is free. An Icom IC-705 will be raffled off as a “door” prize. The winner must be present on Zoom to win. — Thanks to CTU Chair Tim Duffy, K3LR
