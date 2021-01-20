Contest University (CTU) is holding a Virtual Propagation Summit on Saturday, January 23. The Zoom-platform event will get under way with introductory remarks from Tim Duffy, K3LR, and Ray Novak, N9JA, at 1600 UTC.

At 1605 UTC, Scott Jones, N3RA, and George Fremin, K5TR, will moderate a session “Update on the Personal Space Weather Station Project & HamSCI activities for 2021” with Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF.

At 1700 UTC, Carl Luetzelschwab will discuss “Solar Cycle 25 Predictions & Progress.”

At 1800 UTC, Bill Fehring, W9KKN, and Marty Sullaway, NN1C, will moderate a session, “Maximizing Performance of HF Antennas with Irregular Terrain” with Jim Breakall, WA3FET.

At 1900 UTC, the pair will moderate a presentation, “HF Propagation: what to expect during the rising years of Solar Cycle 25,” with Frank Donovan, W3LPL.

A drawing for an Icom IC-705 transceiver will be held. The winner must be present on Zoom in order to win. Visit the 2021 Propagation Summit registration page to sign up. Additional information will be posted on the CTU website. — Thanks to CTU Chair Tim Duffy, K3LR