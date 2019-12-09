Tim Duffy, K3LR, reports that after checking out available facilities in the Dayton/Xenia area to host contest-related activities during the 2020 Dayton Hamvention®, the contester Super Suites will remain at the Crowne Plaza in downtown Dayton.

“Local authorities have given assurances that there will be improvements during our stay for 2020,” Duffy said, noting that hotel security issues have been addressed and that parking garage work will be completed in time.

Contest University (CTU) USA 2020 will be held at the Crowne Plaza on Thursday, May 14, all day, with registration on Wednesday, May 13. Reservations at the Crowne Plaza open on September 16 (Contest University room block — group code “CON”). Those who already filled out a 2020 Crowne Plaza hotel reservation form will receive an email confirmation.

Others planning to attend may call the reservation line instead of registering online: (800) 689-5586 or (937) 229-9853.

Other contesting-related activities at the Crowne Plaza will include the Top Band Dinner on Friday, May 16, and the 28th annual Contest Dinner on Saturday, May 17.