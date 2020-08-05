ARRL is currently experiencing delays in the fulfillment of orders due to a record number of orders received in the past weeks. Combined with excessive demands on many shipping carriers, our members and customers should expect a 1 – 3 week delay in the delivery of their orders over the next few weeks.

State of Connecticut safety requirements limit the number of employees allowed within the warehouse at one time to ensure their health and safety, further contributing to the fulfillment slowdown. Warehouse personnel are utilizing all available resources to get customers their products as quickly as possible and anticipate that the standard 3 – 7 day US delivery time will be restored sometime in June, once the state mandate has relaxed.

ARRL remains committed to making sure that all customers get their orders as quickly as possible. We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time and thank you for your continued support of amateur radio and ARRL.