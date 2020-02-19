The W8S DXpedition to Swains Island in the Pacific, set to take place in mid-March, has been postponed until fall as a result of travel restrictions imposed on individuals entering American Samoa, stemming from the recent coronavirus outbreak. The Department of Health allows non-residents to enter American Samoa only via Hawaii after a 14-day mandatory quarantine in Hawaii, and the DXpedition was unable to accommodate that requirement.

“Everything is prepared for our DXpedition, and we are eager to go, but unfortunately the coronavirus outbreak is out of our control,” the DXpedition team said in announcing the delay. “Although this is a disappointment for everyone, the W8S DXpedition is not cancelled, but just postponed for later this year.”

The DXpedition said it would alert the DX community as soon as it has new firm dates for the trip.