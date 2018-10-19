A 1-hour “practice contest” will be held next week on Thursday, October 25, 0200 – 0300 UTC (Wednesday, October 24, in North American time zones). Use dial frequency 7.078 kHz, moving up in 2 kHz increments if interference is too great. The date was incorrect in this week’s edition of The ARRL Letter.

To participate you must use WSJT-X version 2.0.0-rc3. Installation packages for Windows, Linux, and macOS are near the bottom of the page. This version is “Release Candidate 3,” a beta-test version. A full release of WSJT-X 2.0 is targeted for release on December 10. There’s also a revised Quick-Start Guide to WSJT-X 2.0-rc3. FT8 co-developer Joe Taylor, K1JT, advises reading the entire document before using WSJT-X 2.0. (Changes in RC3 relative to RC2 are described starting on page 7.)