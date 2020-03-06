The COVID-19 Stay Home” event over the June 6 – 7 weekend will enter the top 63 event participants into a drawing for a week-long trip, either to Finland — and a visit to OH Summer Camp and DX summertime activities, plus a visit to Radio Arcala’s OH8X superstation — or to Brazil, including participation in the CW World Wide phone or CW and a visit to the PS2T or ZW5B superstations.

These trips are scheduled for 2021 because of the current coronavirus pandemic. The top 30 multimode scores, top five single-mode scores on each mode, and the top three scores from each continent will receive an online certificate and may participate in the free drawing.

A Yaesu FT-891 transceiver is also being given away as a grand prize.

As part of the global COVID-19 “Stay Home” event, four young members of the New York City DX Association (NYCDXA) will operate as W2I/STAYHOME from a remote station in Eastport, Maine. The team will set up a server for live updates on ClubLog and real-time streaming via YouTube. OH3JR hopes to be on the air for the event from Market Reef as OJ0JR. He will remain on Market Reef for the entire week. OJ0JR will be an event multiplier.