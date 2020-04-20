The Medical Net, a special COVID-19 net, is running Wednesdays, 0130 UTC, on 7.222 MHz. The net deals with correct data on COVID-19 epidemiology care, care issues, and more. Net control will be Dr. Harry Przekop, WB9EDP, a past president of the Medical Amateur Radio Council Organization (MARCO) and now a director at large.

Przekop is a specialist in infectious diseases and biomedical physics and is board-certified as an expert in HIV care.

Participants do not need to be physicians or medical providers to check in, ask questions, and otherwise take part, but no diagnoses can be rendered. The regular MARCO Grand Rounds Net is held on Sundays, 1500 UTC, on 14.342 MHz.