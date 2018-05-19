CQ Magazine has announced the 2018 inductees to its Amateur Radio, DX, and Contest halls of fame.

The CQ Amateur Radio Hall of Fame added 11 new members for 2018, bringing to 321 the total number of inductees since its establishment in 2001. The CQ Amateur Radio Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made significant contributions to Amateur Radio as well as radio amateurs who have made significant contributions “to Amateur Radio, to their professional careers or to some other aspect of life on our planet.” The 2018 inductees are:

Marlon Brando, FO5GJ (SK): Iconic movie actor

Iconic movie actor David Brown, KC5ZTC (SK): NASA astronaut killed in 2003 Columbia disaster

NASA astronaut killed in 2003 disaster Kalpana “KC” Chawla, KD5ESI (SK): NASA astronaut killed in 2003 Columbia disaster

NASA astronaut killed in 2003 disaster Laurel Clark, KC5ZSU (SK): NASA astronaut killed in 2003 Columbia disaster

NASA astronaut killed in 2003 disaster Ashhar Farhan, VU2ESE: Pioneer in popularizing open-source Bit-X “semi-kits” using Arduinos for affordable low-power transceivers

Pioneer in popularizing open-source Bit-X “semi-kits” using Arduinos for affordable low-power transceivers Grady Fox, W4FRM (SK): SSB pioneer; worked on Manhattan Project during World War II and the camera for NASA’s lunar landers

SSB pioneer; worked on Manhattan Project during World War II and the camera for NASA’s lunar landers Wendell King, ex-2ADD (SK): African-American pioneer of broadcasting and college radio

African-American pioneer of broadcasting and college radio Fred Lloyd, AA7BQ: Founder of QRZ.com, the most widely accessed Amateur Radio website

Founder of QRZ.com, the most widely accessed Amateur Radio website Mark Pecen, KC9X/VE3QAM: Wireless communication and networking pioneer, inventor, and cybersecurity expert

Wireless communication and networking pioneer, inventor, and cybersecurity expert Carole Perry, WB2MGP: Long-time advocate for youth in Amateur Radio; moderator of the Hamvention® Youth Forum for more than 30 years

Long-time advocate for youth in Amateur Radio; moderator of the Hamvention® Youth Forum for more than 30 years Ed Westcott, W4UVS: Photographer who chronicled the Manhattan Project during World War II and later helped the FBI with its investigation into the Jonestown mass suicide and murder

CQ DX Hall of Fame

CQ announced the induction of two new members to its CQ DX Hall of Fame, which honors those DXers who not only excel in personal performance, but also give back to the hobby in outstanding ways. CQ DX Editor Bob Schenck, N2OO, presented Hall of Fame plaques at an induction ceremony held at the annual Dayton DX dinner on May 18.

The 2018 inductees to the CQ DX Hall of Fame are:

Kimo Chun, KH7U: Nominated by the Dateline DX Association, of which he is a founding member. Chun has operated on many major DXpeditions, including Kingman Reef, Christmas Island, Palmyra Atoll, Cambodia, and Midway Island. In addition, he routinely provides logistical assistance to hams planning Pacific island DXpeditions, and he provides electronic maintenance support for groups administering Pacific island nature preserves, including the Nature Conservancy and the US Fish and Wildlife Service. A longtime member of Hawaii’s Department of Emergency Management RACES team, Chun was recently featured on an NBC News story about last year’s accidental nuclear attack alert message sent out in Hawaii, in which he emphasized the role played by amateurs as the first to alert the public that the message was sent in error.

Nominated by the Dateline DX Association, of which he is a founding member. Chun has operated on many major DXpeditions, including Kingman Reef, Christmas Island, Palmyra Atoll, Cambodia, and Midway Island. In addition, he routinely provides logistical assistance to hams planning Pacific island DXpeditions, and he provides electronic maintenance support for groups administering Pacific island nature preserves, including the Nature Conservancy and the US Fish and Wildlife Service. A longtime member of Hawaii’s Department of Emergency Management RACES team, Chun was recently featured on an NBC News story about last year’s accidental nuclear attack alert message sent out in Hawaii, in which he emphasized the role played by amateurs as the first to alert the public that the message was sent in error. Krassimir “Krassy” Petkov, K1LZ/LZ1SA: Nominated by the Araucaria DX Group of Brazil, the Bulgarian Federation of Radio Amateurs, and the Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Petkov has made many behind-the-scenes contributions to DXing and contesting over the years. A veteran of two dozen DXpeditions, he has also provided or arranged financial and/or material support to many others. He also co-founded the Young Ham Contest Program in 2003, taking hams under age 21 to operate in major contests from Caribbean superstations, and he served on the board of the 2006 World Radiosport Team Championship (WRTC) competition in Brazil. He has also worked with fellow DXers during DXpeditions to promote Amateur Radio and provide equipment for hams in the countries in which the groups operated.

Nominated by the Araucaria DX Group of Brazil, the Bulgarian Federation of Radio Amateurs, and the Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Petkov has made many behind-the-scenes contributions to DXing and contesting over the years. A veteran of two dozen DXpeditions, he has also provided or arranged financial and/or material support to many others. He also co-founded the Young Ham Contest Program in 2003, taking hams under age 21 to operate in major contests from Caribbean superstations, and he served on the board of the 2006 World Radiosport Team Championship (WRTC) competition in Brazil. He has also worked with fellow DXers during DXpeditions to promote Amateur Radio and provide equipment for hams in the countries in which the groups operated. Established in 1967, the CQ DX Hall of Fame recognizes radio amateurs who have made major contributions to DXing and DXpeditioning. This year’s inductions bring the total number of members of the CQ DX Hall of Fame to 73.

CQ Contest Hall of Fame

CQ magazine has announced the induction of two new members to the CQ Contest Hall of Fame, which honors contesters who stand out in their own contesting performance while also contributing greatly to the avocation as a whole. CQ Contesting Editor David Siddall, K3ZJ, presented Hall of Fame plaques at an induction ceremony held at the annual Dayton Contest Dinner on May 19.

The 2018 inductees to the CQ Contest Hall of Fame are:

Andy Blank, N2NT: Nominated by the Frankford Radio Club, Blank has been the director of the CQ World Wide 160-Meter DX Contest for the past decade. A world-class contester with wins stretching back to 1979, he has competed in five Word Radiosport Team Championship (WRTC) events and was Director of Competition for WRTC 2014, held in Massachusetts. He is also a member of the advisory board of the World Wide Radio Operators’ Foundation (WWROF).

Nominated by the Frankford Radio Club, Blank has been the director of the CQ World Wide 160-Meter DX Contest for the past decade. A world-class contester with wins stretching back to 1979, he has competed in five Word Radiosport Team Championship (WRTC) events and was Director of Competition for WRTC 2014, held in Massachusetts. He is also a member of the advisory board of the World Wide Radio Operators’ Foundation (WWROF). Tom Wagner, N1MM: Nominated by both the Yankee Clipper Contest Club and the Northern California Contest Club, Wagner is best known for his role in developing and maintaining ongoing upgrades to N1MM Logger+, the world’s most popular contest logging software. The program supports more than 240 different contests, multiple operating modes, and integration with any number of transceivers and station accessories. He now leads a team of developers developing further enhancements, who were recognized with the Yasme Foundation Excellence Award in 2015.

The CQ Contest Hall of Fame was established in 1986 to recognize those amateurs who have made major contributions to the art of radio contesting. This year’s inductions bring the total number of members of the CQ Contest Hall of Fame to 71.