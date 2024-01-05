Longtime amateur radio publisher Dick Ross, K2MGA, has become a Silent Key. He passed away on April 27, 2024.

In 1960, Ross started working for Cowan Publishing Company and quickly became Associate Editor for CQ. In 1964, he was promoted to Editor of CQ, when Cowan Publishing moved its offices to Long Island, New York. As Ross became more involved with the business side of the magazine, he was elevated to Vice President/General Manager of the company in 1976. In this role, he was responsible for all fiscal matters and publishing operations for five publications.

His colleagues respected him greatly. “Dick was a friend as well as my boss and we saw eye-to-eye on most things regarding amateur radio. Dick was a leader in the ham radio industry for decades and an innovator in ham radio publishing. He also built the CQ brand into worldwide leadership in many aspects of the radio hobby, particularly contesting and DXing,” said CQ Editorial Director Rich Moseson, W2VU.

Ross had been Publisher of CQ magazine since 1979. As President of CQ Communications, Inc., he was also publisher of multiple magazine titles, including Popular Communications, CQ VHF, CQ Contest, WorldRadio, Communications Quarterly, CB Radio Magazine, Electronic Servicing & Technology, Modern Electronics, MicroComputer Journal, and Music and Computer Educator. In addition, Ross oversaw the production and publication of CQ Communications books and calendars, the CQ Video Library, and more.

Ross was given the Dayton Hamvention® 2010 Special Achievement Award for his work on CQ: https://www.arrl.org/news/dayton-hamvention-announces-2010-award-winners.

“I will greatly miss his ideas, his insights, and his friendship. His passing is a great loss for our hobby,” added Moseson.

Ross is survived by his wife Cathy, daughters Kate and Jennifer and their husbands, and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.