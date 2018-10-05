A change in scoring methodology for handling duplicate contacts in the CW weekend of the 2017 CQ World Wide DX Contest led to an inconsistency with the standards by which logs submitted for the SSB weekend of the same contest were scored. After considerable discussion and debate among members of the CQ WW Contest Committee and consultation with CQ management, it was decided to restore the original scoring methodology and to rescore all CW logs for the 2017 CQ WW DX. This is not expected to result in any changes to the order of finish. Updated scores will be published online on the CQ website and on the CQ World Wide DX Contest website. CQ will alert the contest community notified once the rescoring has been completed. — CQ World Wide Management