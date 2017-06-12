Croatian radio amateurs now have access to a secondary 60-meter allocation of 5,351.5-5,366.5 kHz, as agreed to at World Radiocommunication Conference 2015, with a maximum 15 W EIRP. For the last several years, the Croatian Regulatory Authority for Network Industries (HAKOM) has issued 1-year licenses to operate on 60 meters.

Hams in Croatia also now have access to more of 160 meters: 1,810-1,850 kHz with a maximum power of 1.5 kW PEP, and 1,850-2,000 kHz with a maximum power of 1 kW PEP. HAKOM published the changes in late November. They became effective on December 2. — Thanks to Zeljko Ulip, 9A2EY, via Paul Gaskell, G4WMO/The 5 MHz Newsletter