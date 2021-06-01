Croatia has joined the small number of countries to allow operation on the new 40 MHz (8-meter) band. Dragan Mojsilovic, 9A6W, reports that national telecom authorities there have granted him a 1-year experimental license to operate from 40.660 MHz to 40.700 MHz, in the Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) band.

Croatia becomes the fifth country to offer at least some operating authority in the band. Ireland, Slovenia, and South Africa already have 40 MHz allocations, while Lithuania has allocated spot frequencies for experimental purposes. The EI7GL blog offers more information. — Thanks to Southgate Amateur Radio News