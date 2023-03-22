Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has released an official statement, designating April 16 – 22, 2023, as Amateur Radio Recognition Week. The proclamation coincides with World Amateur Radio Day (WARD), which is held annually on April 18.



Members of the Meriden Amateur Radio Club (MARC) pursued the proclamation with the Governor’s office. “We want the public to know that many of their friends and neighbors are amateur radio operators,” said MARC President Ed Snyder, who’s amateur radio call sign is W1YSM. “Amateur radio is a worldwide community of volunteers who use their knowledge and skills to serve our communities,” added Snyder.

Snyder said that his radio club, which includes amateurs from Meriden, Wallingford, and the surrounding region, participate in many outreach activities to help introduce amateur radio (ham radio) to the public. Club members support demonstrations for schools, student groups, and scouts. The club also provides communications support for the National Weather Service storm spotting program, SKYWARN®, and an annual cycling event that benefits the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. An annual scholarship is awarded to a deserving Meriden or Wallingford, Connecticut, high school senior.

Snyder also explained that amateur radio groups organize and train to provide emergency communications when disasters or other incidents damage or disrupt critical communications infrastructure, including cell towers. MARC is closely linked with the Wallingford Fire Department and the town’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) and holds its monthly meetings at the Wallingford Emergency Operations Center.

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio said members of its nationwide Amateur Radio Emergency Service® include nearly 24,000 volunteers who contributed over 491,500 hours of service to their communities in 2021. The equivalent commercial value of their volunteer efforts is 14 million dollars.

“There are over 40 radio clubs in Connecticut. We’re grateful for the Governor’s recognition of our amateur radio community,” noted Section Manager of the ARRL Connecticut Section Bud Kozloff, W1NSK.

The Connecticut proclamation reads as follows:

“State of Connecticut

By His Excellency Ned Lamont, Governor: an Official Statement



WHEREAS, Radio communications play a significant role in nearly every aspect of our lives; and

WHEREAS, Volunteers in the U.S. Amateur Radio Service ensure a reservoir of citizens who advance the radio art through technical investigation, outreach to students and schools, and public service; and

WHEREAS, Radio amateurs use their training, skills, and equipment to serve our communities when all else fails, providing communications when critical infrastructure has been damaged or disrupted following disasters and other emergencies; and

WHEREAS, ARRL – The National Association for Amateur Radio – headquartered in the Town of Newington, Connecticut, promotes, and protects the U.S. Amateur Radio Service for the benefit of its members and over 7,000 radio amateurs in the State of Connecticut; and

WHEREAS, ARRL has designated 2023 as the Year of the Volunteers; and

WHEREAS, the International Amateur Radio Union has designated April 18, 2023, as World Amateur Radio Day; now

THEREFORE, I, Ned Lamont, Governor of the State of Connecticut – in recognition of the contributions made by radio amateurs – do hereby officially proclaim the week of April 16 – 22, 2023, to be AMATEUR RADIO RECOGNITION WEEK in the State of Connecticut.

Ned Lamont <signed>

Governor”

A similar resolution was made by the Maine State Legislature, recognizing April 18, 2023, as World Amateur Radio Day, and acknowledging “the accomplishments and public service provided by amateur radio operators.” The resolution was advanced by ARRL Maine Section Manager Phil Duggan, N1EP. Duggan said he pursued the resolution on behalf of all radio amateurs in the state of Maine.

In the US, hams are required to get a license to operate an amateur radio station. An Amateur Radio Service license gives you access to the broadest and most powerful wireless communications capability available to any private citizen. To get started in amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.