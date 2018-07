Japan’s space agency JAXA has announced that nine CubeSats will be deployed from the International Space Station on July 13. Three of the satellites — EnduroSat AD, EQUISat, and MemSat — will transmit telemetry in the 70-centimeter Amateur Radio band. EnduroSat AD will transmit on 437.050 MHz (CW, 9.6 kB GFSK); EQUISat will transmit on 435.550 MHz (CW, 9.6 kB FSK), and MemSat will transmit on 437.350 MHz (9.6 kB BPSK).