Each year, CWops, an international organization that promotes and advances Morse code (CW) in amateur radio communications, accepts nominations for individuals, groups, and organizations for the CWops Award for Advancing the Art of CW. The award recognizes contributions made toward advancing the art or practice of radio communications by Morse code.

The Radio Officer's Association (ROA) is the recipient of the 2024 CWops Award for Advancing the Art of CW. ROA honors and preserves the history and accomplishments of radio professionals from across the Merchant Navy, Coast Station Service, and Civil Aeronautical industry. Its membership includes nearly 400 former professional radio officers, half of whom hold amateur radio licenses. CWOps recognized ROA’s efforts to preserve CW history through its journal, and for activities that span CW mentoring, on air nets, and CW-related museum displays and related activities.

The award was recently accepted by ROA’s Bill Cross, G0ELZ, at the organization’s annual meeting in Liverpool, England. It was presented by CWops President Stew Rolfe, GW0ETF.