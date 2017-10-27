CWops has announced the recipients of its 2017 awards for advancing the art of CW.

The Boy Scouts of America was recognized for its programs over the years that have advanced the art of communicating with Morse code. “Many radio amateurs can trace their interest in CW to have begun with achievement programs and activities in the Boy Scouts,” the CWops announcement said.

Roger Cooke, G3LDI, was recognized for his many years of successful efforts in advancing the art of CW as the Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB) GB2CW coordinator, as well as for his on-the-air code practice, teaching Morse code, and authoring Morse Code for Radio Amateurs, now in its 12th edition. — Thanks to CWops Awards Committee Chair Riki Kline, K7NJ/4X4NJ