CWops is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Award for Advancing the Art of CW. This prestigious award recognizes individuals, groups, or organizations that have made the greatest contribution(s) toward advancing the art or practice of radio communications by Morse code (CW).

Candidates may be:

authors of publications related to CW

CW recruiters, trainers, mentors, coaches, and instructors

public advocates of CW

organizers of CW activities

designers and inventors who advance the art or practice of CW

others who contribute to the art or practice of CW.

This award is not limited to radio amateurs or their organizations.

Anyone may submit a nomination to awards@cwops.org, with a copy to secretary@cwops.org. Submissions will be acknowledged via email. Nominations must be received by March 18, 2022, and include a detailed explanation supporting the nominee’s qualifications, name(s) and call sign(s), and contact information. Also include the name, call sign, and email address of the individual submitting the nomination.

The award will be presented at Dayton Hamvention®.