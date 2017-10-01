CWops is seeking candidates for its annual Advancing the Art of CW Award, which recognizes individuals, groups, or organizations that have made the greatest contributions toward advancing the art or practice of radio communication by Morse code. Candidates may include:

Authors of publications related to CW

CW recruiters, trainers, mentors, coaches, and instructors

Public advocates of CW

Organizers of CW activities

Designers and inventors who advance the art or practice of CW

Other contributors to the art or practice of CW.

The award is not limited to Amateur Radio operators and organizations. Nominations may be made by anyone and should be submitted via e-mail (with a copy to secretary@cwops.org) by April 15. These should include name(s) and call sign(s), if applicable, and complete contact information of the nominee(s), including mailing address, e-mail address, and telephone number(s).

Submit a detailed explanation supporting nominee qualifications. Those submitting nominations should include their name, e-mail address, telephone number, and call sign (if applicable). A plaque will be presented at Hamvention®.