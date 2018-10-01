The CW Operators’ Club (CWops) is accepting nominations for its 2018 Award for Advancing the Art of CW. The award recognizes individuals, groups, or organizations that have made the greatest contribution toward advancing the art or practice of radio communication by Morse code. Award candidates could include authors of publications related to CW/Morse code; CW recruiters, trainers, mentors, coaches, and instructors; public advocates of CW; organizers of CW activities; designers and inventors who advance the art or practice of CW, and other contributors to the art or practice of CW.

The award is not limited to Amateur Radio operators or organizations, and anyone may nominate one or more candidates. Submit nominations via e-mail, awards@cwops.org, with a copy to secretary@cwops.org, in time to be received by April 12, 2018.

Include the nominee’s name and call sign, if applicable, complete contact information, a detailed explanation supporting the nominee’s qualifications, and the name, telephone number, e-mail address, and call sign (if applicable) of the person submitting the nomination.

The award will be presented at Hamvention® in May. — Thanks to CWops Award Committee Chair Riki Kline, K7NJ/4X4NJ