In January, CWops will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a month-long QSO party that will include CW activity on HF contest bands. The event is open to all radio amateurs, and certificates and awards will be available based on contact totals. CWops non-members may only contact CWops members, while members may work any station. According to the announcement, many special club and one-off celebratory call signs will be active, and these will count toward award credit. Complete information is on the CWops website.