On May 10, 2022, radio amateurs in Puerto Rico celebrated 25 years of Día del Radioaficionado (Puerto Rico Amateur Radio Operator Day). The day was designated the second Tuesday in May by Law 50 of June 7, 1996. The Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, issued a proclamation to honor the event. Radio amateurs took to social media and the airwaves to celebrate and send good wishes. A special message was sent to amateurs by the Puerto Rico Broadcasters Association. This year, 2022, is also the Centennial of Radio station WKAQ which went on the air on December 3, 1922. Radio amateurs were among the radio pioneers who helped get the station on the air. The Federación de Radio Aficionados de Puerto Rico (FRA) developed a special event Net to celebrate the day offering an electronic certificate of participation. Many stations from other countries connected by Echolink to participate in the event.