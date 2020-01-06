ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, has appointed Dan Grady, N2SRK, of Aurora, Colorado, as the new Rocky Mountain Division Vice Director. Grady will succeed Robert Wareham, N0ESQ, who has stepped down from that post to accept appointment as Colorado Section Manager (SM), taking the reins from SM Jack Ciaccia, WM0G, who resigned effective on June 1 to relocate.

“I am delighted to welcome Dan to the ARRL Rocky Mountain Division team,” Rocky Mountain Division Director Jeff Ryan, K0RM, said. “His strong leadership skills and his boundless enthusiasm for amateur radio will be a great benefit to the members of ARRL, as well as the amateur radio community at large.”

Grady credited Ryan and the Division’s Section Managers for keeping the Division healthy and strong. “I am humbled and honored to be working with Division Director Jeff Ryan as well as the Section Managers throughout Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Utah,” he said. “I am equally excited to be working for and serving ARRL members in this leadership role. To join the ranks of the exceptional people is an honor, and I can assure our membership that the Rocky Mountain Division will continue to set many amazing standards for the amateur radio community in the years to come.”

A native of southern New Jersey, Grady was licensed in 1992 after a middle-school technology teacher inspired his curiosity about ham radio. He served in the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) and Office of Emergency Management communication support teams in southern New Jersey and in the Philadelphia areas in the 1990s. After relocating to Colorado in 2014, he helped to found and now serves as president of the Parker Radio Association — a 150-member ARRL-affiliated club.

Grady enjoys chasing DX on HF and contesting, as well as digital modes. He is a vice president and executive team member for a sheet metal manufacturing, fabrication, and wholesale company headquartered in Denver and is a state chapter board member for a national sheet metal contractor association.

Grady holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix and pursued religious studies at Seton Hall University.