Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's HAM RADIO in Friedrichshafen, Germany, was canceled. The Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) will instead offer HAM RADIOnline, which will feature many interesting topics related to our hobby, said Thomas Wrede, DF2OO, of the DARC International Affairs Team. The Software Defined Radio Academy team and the Fascination HAM RADIO crew will produce the virtual event, which begins on Friday, June 26. The Friedrichshafen Fairgrounds venue will also present a virtual trade fair, where exhibitors will present various product innovations. Some content is already available. The HAM RADIOnline broadcast schedule (in German) is available.