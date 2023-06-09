David “Dave” Lee Coons, WT8W, former Director of the ARRL Great Lakes Division, passed away on September 2, 2023, at the age of 92. Coons joined ARRL in 1963 and was a member of the ARRL Diamond Club.

According to the obituary published in the Dayton Daily News, Coons was a disabled veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War. He retired from his role as postmaster of the Miamisburg, Ohio, post office after 37 years with the United States Postal Service.

Coons served in numerous volunteer roles within amateur radio, including Vice Director of the ARRL Great Lakes Division from 1996 – 1998 and Director from 1998 – 2000. He was a Volunteer Examiner through the ARRL VEC.

Coons was active in leadership of the Dayton Amateur Radio Association (DARA), where he served as President, Vice President, and Secretary at different times. He served as Chairman of the Dayton Hamvention® Flea Market Committee and on the Communications Committee. He was also active in the Clark County Amateur Radio Association (CLARA), which honored him as the winner of the Frank J. Kirkpatrick Memorial Award in 1993 for services that went above and beyond.

Federal Aviation Administration records show Coons was an Instrument Rated private pilot. According to his obituary, Coons was involved with maintenance at the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport.