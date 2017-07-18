Dave Kalter Memorial Youth DX Adventure (YDXA) Team Leader Jim Storms, AB8YK, said this year’s YDXA contingent of three youths, three parents, and two leaders will travel to Costa Rica on August 3 and plan to be on the air that evening. TI5/<home call sign> operations will continue until the evening of August 7.

“There may be times of being off the air due to conditions, as we will be on a mountaintop, which is not lightning friendly,” Storms said. “Also, there are some plans for a local trip to enjoy the area.” Storms offered no promises regarding 160-meter operation but said the team will have antennas on most bands. He recommended checking the YDXA website.

“On this trip, we plan to do some digital, which is a first for the group. PSK and RTTY will be the modes. JT8 is just too new for us to try. Maybe next time.” He said participants will also operate SSB and CW, keeping two stations active as long as no interaction exists. Last August, the YDXA team operated as PJ6Y from Saba. — Thanks to The Daily DX