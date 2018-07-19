The 2018 Dave Kalter Youth DX Adventure (YDXA) is scheduled to be on the air from Curacao on July 19 – 24, using the call sign PJ2Y. Operation will be from the PJ2T contest station site, where three young radio amateurs between 12 and 17 will be on the air.

YDXA said the young radio amateurs will gain experience DXing and learn the finer points of handling pileups, working gray line propagation, and antennas. Plans call for uploading logs periodically to Club Log. Hope to see everyone on the bands. The group may operate FT8 in normal — not DXpedition — mode, but the concentration will be on SSB and CW, with a possibility of 6 meters.