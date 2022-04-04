The 2021 ARRL Herb S. Brier Award for Instructor of The Year was given to recipient Dave Ritter, ND4MR. The award was presented during the ARRL forum at the Charlotte, North Carolina Hamfest on Saturday, March 12.An ARRL Member for nearly 40 years, Ritter is an ARRL Registered Instructor and a full-time faculty member at Wilkes Community College in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, where he’s been the lead — and sole — Technician licensing course instructor since 2010.Continuously licensed since age 14, Dave is retired and living in Wilkesboro.ARRL sponsors this award in conjunction with the Lake County Indiana Amateur Radio Club in Brier’s memory to recognize superior Amateur Radio instruction and recruitment.