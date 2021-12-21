In consultation with ARRL Southeastern Division Director Mickey Baker, N4MB, ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, has appointed David Benoist, AG4ZR, to fill the vacant post of ARRL Georgia Section Manager (SM), starting immediately. Benoist, of Senoia, had previously served in the position from 2016 to 2021. The former Georgia ARRL SM, Jim Millsap, K9APD, resigned for personal reasons, effective December 14, after serving since October 1. Benoist was the ARRL Georgia Section Emergency Coordinator from March 2014 to 2016.