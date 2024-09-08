David Galletly, KM2O, has been appointed Vice Director of the ARRL Hudson Division. ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, appointed Galletly to the remainder of the term ending in December, 2024, following the promotion of former Vice Director Ed Wilson, N2XDD, to Hudson Division Director.

Galletly has been active in amateur radio since 1998. An ARRL Life Member, he is a member and past President of the Albany Amateur Radio Association, Treasurer of the Hudson Valley Contesters and DXers and President of the Albany County ACES Radio Club. He served for over a dozen years as Section Emergency Coordinator of the ARRL Eastern New York Section. His interests include contesting, chasing DX, ARRL Field Day, award chasing (8-Band DXCC, WAS, WAZ, VUCC, DXCC Challenge, IOTA), hunting and activating POTA®, instructing license classes, assisting in VE sessions, and staying active in emergency communications and public service activities.

Galletly is retired Senior Vice President of WAMC Northeast Public Radio, a regional network of stations, where he had a 35-year career. He was responsible for operations, programming, and finance of the NPR member stations. He earned a BA in Communications and MS in Education from the University at Albany, as well as a certificate in Management Development for Public Broadcasting Executives from the Wharton School of Business and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Upon retirement, WAMC’s newsroom was named in his honor. Galletly was the station's first News Director.

The ARRL Hudson Division is comprised of the ARRL Sections of Eastern New York, New York City - Long Island, and Northern New Jersey.