Ron Cramer, KD8ENJ, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was Vice President of the Dayton Amateur Radio Association (DARA) and previously served as its President.



Cramer was General Chairman of Dayton Hamvention®, the world's largest annual gathering of radio amateurs, from 2017 to 2018. In 2017, he was among the Hamvention leadership and team who helped successfully relocate the event to its current venue at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio, after 52 years at Hara Arena. In 2019, the event would go on to host the ARRL National Convention in Xenia.



"Ron was one of the most active members of DARA and Hamvention and was extremely well liked and respected," included a message from the DARA Board. "Please keep him and his family in your prayers." Cramer is survived by his wife of 49 years, Liz (Ann Mergler).



"I was the Assistant General Chair of Hamvention (Ron's assistant) the year we moved we moved it to Xenia," shared DARA President Jack Gerbs, WB8SCT. "It was a stressful time, but it was also a very exciting time [for] the team. There is no way Ron can ever be replaced. He was a hardworking, dedicated, wonderful person who had a positive impact on everyone he encountered. His only fault was, he would never say no. I am looking forward to catching up [to] Ron in that great shack in Heaven! Rest in peace, my friend!"



"Ron was a good friend of ARRL, and one of the kindest and most committed member-volunteers I've known throughout my years in amateur radio," said ARRL Director of Marketing and Innovation Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R. "Ron supported many years of ARRL's participation at Hamvention. Most recently, he coordinated Hamvention's interest in hosting the 2024 ARRL National Convention. He'll be close in the hearts and minds of many of us as the convention is planned. I'll miss him dearly."



An obituary is available from Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio.