It’s reservation time for two major banquets held in conjunction with Dayton Hamvention — the Contest Dinner and the Top Band Dinner.

The North Coast Contesters will sponsor the 26th Annual Dayton Contest Dinner on Saturday, May 19, at 6:30 PM (social hour starts at 5:30 PM) at the Crowne Plaza in downtown Dayton, home of the Contest Super Suite and Contest University (CTU). Contest Dinner tickets are on sale exclusively via the Contest Dinner website.

Master of ceremonies for the Dayton Contest Dinner will be Contest Hall of Famer and World Wide Radio Operators Foundation (WWROF) Chairman John Dorr, K1AR. Featured speaker will be WRTC 2018 Chair Chris Janssen, DL1MGB. The 2018 Contest Hall of Fame inductees will be announced during the Contest Dinner. No tickets will be for sale at the door.

Tickets also are available for the 29th annual Dayton Top Band Dinner (scroll down for reservations). The dinner is Friday, May 18, at 7 PM (social hour at 6 PM). The featured speaker will be Top Band DXer Jerry Rosalius, WB9Z. — Thanks to Tim Duffy, K3LR, Dayton Contest Dinner Chair, President, North Coast Contesters