Tickets for the DX Dinner, sponsored by the SouthWest Ohio DX Association (SWODXA) and held in conjunction with Dayton Hamvention, are now on sale. The dinner will take place Friday, May 17, at the Dayton Marriott, 1414 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton. A social hour will begin at 5:30 PM, and dinner will follow at 7 PM.

The DXpedition of the Year® will be announced, and the Island Radio Expedition Foundation (IREF) will present the IOTA DXpeditioner of the Year Award during the dinner. Tickets are available via the SWODXA Events website, which includes more information. — Thanks to Mindi Jones, KC8CKW