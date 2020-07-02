Online orders for Dayton Hamvention® 2020 tickets, inside exhibit spaces, and flea market spots can now be placed online. Those who ordered online in 2019 should have their user IDs and passwords available when placing orders. Hamvention’s all-volunteer staff will work as quickly as possible to respond to orders. If you encounter difficulties, email the appropriate committee: Tickets, Inside Exhibits, or Flea Market.

Hamvention announced in December that it would be increasing the cost of admission and its booth fees. General admission is now $26 in advance or $31 at the gate for all 3 days. The cost of flea market spots has risen by $5 per space, and inside exhibitors will pay $30.

Hamvention 2020 takes place May 15 – 17 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Exhibition Center, 210 Fairground Road, Xenia, Ohio.