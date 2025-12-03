The recipients of the 2025 Dayton Hamvention® Awards were announced on March 11, 2025. “The selection process was highly competitive, given the outstanding quality of nominations submitted this year. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners for 2025,” said Dayton Hamvention Awards Chair Michael Kalter, W8CI.

Technical Achievement Award: Dr. Kristina Collins, KD8OXT

Dr. Kristina Collins, KD8OXT, serves as the Chief Operations Scientist for the Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI) Personal Space Weather Station Network. In this role, she collaborates with citizen scientists to pinpoint significant events, organize campaigns, and ensure PSWS data is validated and curated for scientific purposes. Listeners can hear her voice on WWV at 8 minutes past the hour and WWVH at 48 minutes past the hour, where she introduces the test signal for the WWV/H Scientific Modulation Working Group.

Dr. Collins has been instrumental in organizing numerous workshops through HamSCI and has guided many undergraduate and graduate students in radio science projects, including instrument deployments, eclipse campaigns, and data analysis. She is a dedicated member of the Case Amateur Radio Club, W8EDU, working alongside her colleagues to integrate amateur radio into university teaching and research.

At the Space Science Institute, Dr. Collins employs virtual reality and sonification in her research to explore geospace and other interdisciplinary scientific questions. Her primary research interests lie in using open-source hardware and software to enhance participation and accelerate progress in science and engineering.

Special Achievement: Julio Ripoll, WD4R

Julio Ripoll, WD4R, received his first amateur radio license in 1977. His fascination with hurricanes began in childhood, sparked when Hurricane Betsy in 1965 damaged his family's home in Miami, Florida, causing water to pour into his bedroom. In 1980, Dr. Neal Frank, then director of the National Hurricane Center (NHC), requested an amateur radio station within the NHC to facilitate communication with the Caribbean during hurricanes. Julio was chosen for this important task. W4EHW (now WX4NHC) handled its first hurricane that year, and Julio's initial two-year assignment with the NHC has since extended to 45 years, covering over 100 hurricanes.

In 2010, shortly after the Haiti earthquake, Ripoll was tasked with setting up and managing operations between the University of Miami (UM) Hospital in Florida and the UM field hospital in Haiti. He swiftly coordinated with US and Haitian officials, organizing a team of amateur radio operators from across the US to run HH2/WX4NHC in Haiti. Beyond the field hospital, the team provided vital communication links to the US Navy hospital ship Comfort, facilitating helicopter and speed-boat patient transfers that saved many lives. Julio and his team's use of amateur radio in public service demonstrated significant merit, earning high regard for amateur radio capabilities.

Club of the Year: RV Radio Network (RVRN)

The RVRN’s roots date back over 40 years to a chapter of the Texas Good Sam Club, which included a few ham radio operators. These hams started a net that drew in other Good Sam RVers from neighboring states, leading to gatherings at campgrounds where their fellow net members lived. The net quickly outgrew the Texas chapter, gaining members nationwide, and thus, the RV Radio Network (RVRN) was born. Today, RVRN boasts over 450 members.

From the beginning, the club organized activities that not only expanded knowledge of ham radio and related technology, but also allowed for the enjoyment of recreational vehicle (RV) travel and meeting fellow hams and RVers across the country.

They stay connected through various ham radio nets and meet in person whenever possible. They have 10 different HF nets each week, along with a weekly international EchoLink multi-mode net and a video net over the internet.

There are two major rallies a year featuring educational forums and seminars, tours of RV radio equipment, and antenna configurations. If there's an interesting industry nearby, they might invite a guest speaker to share insights about their operations. And, of course, they enjoy the social events and entertainment common to typical RV rallies.

Amateur of the Year: Neil Rapp, WB9VPG

Neil Rapp, WB9VPG, from Union, Kentucky, earned his Novice ticket in 1976 at the remarkable age of 5, making him one of the youngest licensed amateur radio operators ever.



Currently a visiting professor of chemistry at Xavier University, Rapp has a rich history in education. He previously taught chemistry and sponsored amateur radio clubs for 28 years at two high schools in Indiana, introducing over 3,600 students to amateur radio.



In 2019, Rapp co-founded and became the camp director of Youth On The Air (YOTA) Americas, which connects young amateurs with peers through activities that encourage their continued involvement in amateur radio. YOTA groups organize peer-led activities, such as summer camps, contesting opportunities, and special events for licensed amateur radio operators under the age of 26.



Rapp’s contributions to the amateur radio community extend further. He is a contributing editor of the Next-Gen Contesters column in the National Contest Journal, a member of the ARISS USA Education Committee, a reporter and anchor for Amateur Radio Newsline, and the founder and former host of the Ham Talk Live! webcast.

The 2025 Dayton Hamvention® will be held Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18, 2025, at the Greene County Fair and Expo Center, 210 Fairground Road, Xenia, Ohio.